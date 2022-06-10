PM shares details of ‘8 Years of Tech Powered India’

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has shared initiatives about how, in the last 8 years, use of technology and innovation have transformed every sector of the economy for the better.

The Prime Minister shared articles from his website narendramodi.in and a tweet thread from MyGov.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“Technology means greater transparency.

Technology means enhanced ‘Ease of Living.’

The numerous strides in technology in the last 8 years will make you glad. #8YearsOfTechPoweredIndia”

“India is leading the way in using technology and innovations for governance and serving the poor. In the last 8 years we have transformed every sector of the economy for the better. Read about some of the major reforms and interventions here. #8YearsOfTechPoweredIndia”