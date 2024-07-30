National

PM-PRANAM Initiative Launched: Promoting Sustainable Fertilizer Use and Organic Farming

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA has approved the “PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother-Earth (PM-PRANAM)” on 28th June, 2023.  The initiative aims to complement the efforts initiated by States/UTs to save the health of Mother Earth by promoting sustainable and balanced use of fertilizers, adopting alternate fertilizers, promoting organic & natural farming etc.

All States/UTs are covered under the PM- PRANAM.  Under the said scheme, 50% of the fertilizer subsidy saved by a State/UT in a particular financial year by way of reduction in consumption of chemical fertilizers (Urea, DAP, NPK, MOP) compared to previous 3 years’ average consumption, will be passed on to that State/UT as Grant.  States/UTs can utilize this grant for the benefit of people in the state, including farmers.

Odisha Diary bureau
