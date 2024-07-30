PM-PRANAM Initiative Launched: Promoting Sustainable Fertilizer Use and Organic Farming

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA has approved the “PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother-Earth (PM-PRANAM)” on 28th June, 2023. The initiative aims to complement the efforts initiated by States/UTs to save the health of Mother Earth by promoting sustainable and balanced use of fertilizers, adopting alternate fertilizers, promoting organic & natural farming etc.

All States/UTs are covered under the PM- PRANAM. Under the said scheme, 50% of the fertilizer subsidy saved by a State/UT in a particular financial year by way of reduction in consumption of chemical fertilizers (Urea, DAP, NPK, MOP) compared to previous 3 years’ average consumption, will be passed on to that State/UT as Grant. States/UTs can utilize this grant for the benefit of people in the state, including farmers.