PM Narendra to release next instalment of PM-KISAN on 9th Aug

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 9th August, 2021 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs. 19,500 crores to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation.

About PM-KISAN

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.38 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.

Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion.