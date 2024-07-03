PM Narendra Modi’s reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address to Parliament in the Rajya Sabha today.

Addressing the House, the Prime Minister thanked the President for the inspirational and encouraging address. Around 70 members presented their views on the President’s address and the Prime Minister thanked the members.

Reflecting on the democratic journey of the country, the Prime Minister said that after 60 years, the electorates of India have brought back a government for the third consecutive time, terming it a historic feat. While condemning the opposition’s move to undermine the electorates’ decision, Shri Modi said that in the past few days, he has observed that the same lot has accepted its defeat and their victory with a heavy heart.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the present government has only completed one-third of its rule i.e. 10 years and that two-thirds or 20 years remains. The Prime Minister said, “The people of India have wholeheartedly supported and blessed our government’s efforts to serve the country over the past 10 years”. He expressed pride in the judgement shown by the citizens who have defeated propaganda, prioritized performance, rejected the politics of illusions and put a seal of victory on the politics of trust.

Noting that India is entering the 75th year of the Constitution, the Prime Minister said that it is a special stage as the Parliament of India is also completing 75 years, making it a delightful coincidence. Shri Modi heaped praise on the Constitution of India handed down by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and said those who never had a family member associated with the political spectrum in India are getting the opportunity to serve the country due to the rights enshrined in it. “ It is the Constitution given by Baba Saheb Ambedkar which has allowed people like me, who have zero political lineage, to enter politics and reach such a stage”, he said. He further added that now that the people have put their stamp of approval, the government is here for the third consecutive time. The Prime Minister underlined that the Constitution of India is not just a compilation of articles but its spirit and imprint are extremely valuable.

Shri Modi recalled that there was staunch opposition raised when his Government had proposed to commemorate 26th November as the “Constitution Day”. He added that their decision to commemorate Constitution day has helped to further disseminate the spirit of the constitution, discuss and deliberate on why and how certain provisions were included and omitted in the Constitution amongst youngsters in schools and colleges. The Prime Minister was hopeful that the sense of faith and a developed understanding of the Constitution would increase by arranging competitions like essays, debates and extempore amongst our students on various facets of the Constitution. “The Constitution has been our biggest inspiration”, he added. Shri Modi underlined that as the Constitution was entering into the 75th year of its existence, his Government planned to celebrate it as “Jan Utsav ” to ensure nationwide celebrations. He further added that they would also strive to ensure that the spirit and motive of the Constitution is made aware in every nook and corner of the country.

Hailing the electorate, the Prime Minister said that the people of India have voted his government to power thrice to achieve the goals of development and reliance through ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’. Shri Modi further hailed this electoral win as not merely a stamp of approval by the citizens on the decisions taken by his government over the last 10 years, but also as a mandate to fulfill their future dreams and aspirations. “People of this country have entrusted us with the opportunity to bring their future resolutions to fruition,” he added.

The Prime Minister reminded that the country has seen the Indian economy rise from tenth to the fifth largest economy in the last ten years despite challenges like global disturbances and the pandemic. “This mandate is to take the economy to third place from the present fifth place”, The Prime Minister added, expressing confidence to fulfill this mandate.

Shri Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to increase the speed and scope of development that has taken place in the last 10 years. In the next 5 years, the Prime Minister assured the House that the government would work towards saturation of basic necessities of the people. “We want to transform this era into an era of saturation of basic necessities with the help of good governance”, PM Modi exclaimed. He highlighted that the next 5 years are crucial for the fight against poverty and expressed the belief in the collective capabilities of the poor to take a stand against poverty and overcome it based on the experiences of the last 10 years.

Elaborating on the impact of India becoming the third largest economy in every aspect of people’s lives, Shri Modi said that this eventuality will have an unprecedented impact on the global scenario also. He talked about the global resurgence of Indian startups and companies in the next five years and the emergence of tier 2 and tier 3 cities emerging as growth engines.

Calling the present century a technology driven century, PM Modi, talked of new tech footprints in many new sectors such as public transport. He also hoped that small cities would play a major role in fields like medicine, education or innovation.

Underlining the importance of strengthening the four pillars of farmers, poor, narishakti and youth, the Prime Minister said that the government’s focus on these areas is critical in the journey of India’s development.

Thanking the members for their suggestions for agriculture and the farmers, the Prime Minister recounted the Government’s effort to make agriculture lucrative for the farmers in the last 10 years. He mentioned ensuring credit, seeds, affordable fertilizer, crop insurance, MSP procurement,. “We have made the utmost effort to provide a robust system to farmers ranging from seed to market through micro-planning at every stage”, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the benefits of Kisan Credit Card and said that it has simplified the process of availing loans for small farmers. He further added that the benefits of Kisan Credit Card have been extended to fishermen and animal keepers. The Prime Minister also mentioned welfare schemes for small farmers and highlighted PM Kisan Samman Nidhi which has benefitted 10 crore farmers disbursing about 3 lakh crore rupees in the last 6 years. The Prime Minister also pointed out the inadequacy and lack of credibility of the loan waiver schemes in the previous regimes and underlined the Kisan Kalyan Schemes of the current regime.

Continuing his speech after the walkout of the opposition, the Prime Minister sympathized with the Chairman of the house and said “I am duty bound to be a servant of the people. I am accountable to people for every minute of my time”. He also criticized the opposition for disrespecting the traditions of the House.

The Prime Minister highlighted that his government gave a subsidy of Rs 12 lakh crores for fertilizers to the poor farmers, the highest figure since independence. Shri Modi said that to empower the farmers, his government did not just announce a record increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) but also created new records in purchasing from them. Drawing a comparison with the previous government, he highlighted that his government has delivered 2.5 times more money to paddy and wheat farmers over the last 10 years. “We do not want to stop here. For the next five years, we are trying to solve the problems arising in new sectors by studying them. We have currently undertaken the world’s largest campaign of food storage,” he said, adding that works have started towards creating lakhs of granaries under the Central arrangement.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Horticulture was an important sector of agriculture and his government was tirelessly working to increase the infrastructure for its safe storage, transport and sale.

“The Government has continually expanded the scope of India’s development journey with the root mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”, the Prime Minister emphasized. He underlined that providing a life of dignity for the citizens has been the government’s top priority. Pointing out that those who remained neglected for decades after independence are not only cared for but also worshiped today, the Prime Minister mentioned addressing the issues of ‘divyang’ brothers and sisters in mission mode and on a micro level so they can lead a life of dignity requiring minimum dependence on others. Highlighting the inclusive nature of his Government, Shri Modi emphasized that it had worked to implement a law for the transgenders, a forgotten section of the society. He added that even the Western countries today look at the progressive nature of India with pride. He highlighted that the prestigious Padma awards were also now bestowed upon transgenders by his Government.

Similarly, a welfare board has been created for nomadic and semi-nomadic communities. The Prime Minister also mentioned steps for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) as 24 thousand crore rupees have been allocated under Jan Man Scheme. This, the Prime Minister said, is an indication that the government is indulging in the politics of development rather than vote politics.

PM Modi also touched upon the Vishwakarmas of India who have played a key role in India’s development journey, and informed that the government with the help of about 13 thousand crores have transformed their lives by inculcating professionalism and providing the resources for skill development. He also mentioned the PM SvaNidhi scheme that enabled the street hawkers to avail of bank loans and further increase their incomes. “Be it poor, dalits, backward community, tribals or women, they have fully supported us”, he added.

The Prime Minister underlined the Indian approach of women-led development towards which the country is moving not just as a slogan but with unwavering commitment. Referring to Smt Sudha Murthy’s intervention regarding women’s health, PM Modi noted the importance of mother in the family. Shri Modi narrated priority focus on women’s health, sanitation and wellness. He mentioned toilets, sanitary pads, vaccinations, cooking gas as key measures in that direction. He highlighted that most of the 4 crore houses that have been handed to the poor have been registered in the name of women. He also mentioned schemes like Mudra and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna that have economically empowered women making them independent and giving them a voice to become a part of decision-making. Shri Modi informed that so far 1 crore women working in self-help groups in small villages have become Lakhpati Didis today while the government is working to increase their number by 3 crores in the present term.

Shri Modi expressed hope that his Government’s attempt is to make women lead in every new sector and ensure every new technology reaches women first. “Today Namo Drone Didi Abhiyan has successfully been implemented in the villages with women at the forefront of it”, he added. PM Modi added that women operating drones were referred to as ‘Pilot Didis’ and such a kind of recognition is a driving force for women.

Criticizing the tendency to politicize women’s issues and selective attitude, the Prime Minister expressed concern over violence against women in West Bengal

Highlighting the new global image of the country, the Prime Minister said that the era of ‘ifs and buts’ has ceased to exist today as Bharat is welcoming foreign investments which are paving the way for employment opportunities for its youth while also showcasing their potential and talent on an international platform. The Prime Minister said that today’s victory of India has brought hope for those investors who look forward to a balance in the global economy. Shri Modi held that today Bharat is emerging as a promising land when it comes to transparency.

The Prime Minister recalled the time of the 1977 Lok Sabha elections when the press and radio were curtailed and people’s voices were muted. He underlined that the electors voted to protect the Constitution of India and re-establish democracy, while today, in this fight to save the Constitution, the first choice of the people of India is the present government. Shri Modi also touched upon the atrocities that were inflicted upon the nation during the time of Emergency. He also mentioned the 38th, 39th and 42nd Constitutional Amendments along with a dozen other articles that were amended during the Emergency, thereby tampering with the spirit of the Constitution. Shri Modi also chastised the appointment of the National Advisory Council (NAC) which had the power to override the decisions made by the Cabinet, and the preferential treatment meted out to a single family irrespective of the established protocols. Prime Minister Modi also criticized the evasive methods used by the opposition to avoid a discussion on the era of Emergency.

“The period of Emergency was not just a political issue but it concerned India’s democracy, Constitution and humanity”, the Prime Minister exclaimed. Pointing out the atrocities inflicted upon the then opposition leaders who were put behind bars, Shri Modi mentioned Late Shri Jai Prakash Narayan ji who could not fully recover after his release. “Many who left home never returned after the Emergency ”, the Prime Minister said with deep grief recalling the state of minorities in Muzaffarnagar and Turkman Gate during the Emergency.

The Prime Minister expressed concern for the tendency to protect the corrupt by certain quarters in the opposition. Mentioning various scams committed by the various governments run by the opposition parties, the Prime Minister rejected the charge of misusing enforcement agencies. He also criticized double standards in the sphere of the fight against corruption. He also narrated instances of misuse of investigative agencies in the previous governments. “Fight against corruption is not an electoral matter for me but it is a mission for me”, said PM Modi. The Prime Minister recalled the twin promises of dedication to the poor and a strong strike on corruption at the time of the arrival of the new government in 2014. This is manifested in the world’s biggest poor welfare scheme and new laws against corruption such as laws against black money, benami and provisions of direct benefit transfer and ensuring the transfer of benefits to every eligible beneficiary. “I have given full remit to investigative agencies to act against the corrupt”, the Prime Minister emphasized.

Reiterating the President’s concern over the recent paper leaks, the Prime Minister assured the youth that his government is taking strict action against those playing with the future of our country and will not let them go unpunished. “We are strengthening the whole system to ensure that our youth do not have to live under any kind of doubt and showcase their potential confidently,” he added.

Citing the voting figures of the recent Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir, the Prime Minister said the people of the union territory have come out in large numbers to cast their votes, breaking the records of the last four decades. “People of Jammu and Kashmir have approved Bharat’s Constitution, its democracy and Election Commission,” he said hailing the mandate. Shri Modi called it a much-awaited moment for the citizens of this country. Congratulating the voters of the union territory, the Prime Minister said that in the past few decades multiple bandhs, protests, blasts and terror activities had eclipsed the democracy in Jammu & Kashmir. However, the people of Jammu & Kashmir have displayed their unwavering faith in the Constitution and decided their future. “In a way, we are in the final stage of our fight against terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. We are working hard to destroy the remaining terror networks,” he said, adding that the people of the union territory are helping and guiding them in this fight.

The Prime Minister said that the Northeast is fast becoming the gateway of the nation’s progress. He narrated steps taken in this direction in the last few years. He mentioned the unprecedented growth of infrastructure in the Northeast. He also expressed hope for a long-lasting impact of the efforts to ensure permanent peace in the region as boundary disputes among the states are being addressed in a meaningful manner with consensus.

Recalling his elaborate speech concerning Manipur in the previous session of Rajya Sabha, Shri Modi reiterated that the Government was continuously making efforts to ease the situation in Manipur. He added that there were more than 11,000 FIRs lodged and more than 500 wrongdoers were arrested during and after the unrest in Manipur. The Prime Minister emphasized that we must acknowledge the fact that the incidents of violence in Manipur are on a continuous downward trajectory. He added that this meant the hope for peace was a definite possibility in Manipur. Shri Modi informed the house that today, schools, colleges, offices and other institutions were functioning normally in Manipur. He added that even the development journey of children was not hampered in any way. The Prime Minister underlined that Central and State Governments were in discussion with all the stakeholders to ensure peace and cordiality in Manipur. He highlighted that the Home Minister himself led the efforts of peace from the front by being in Manipur. He further added that even the senior officials were pressed into the task of finding solutions to the problems and ensuring peace.

The Prime Minister expressed concern about the difficult flood situation in Manipur currently. Informing the House that 2 companies of NDRF were deployed for the flood relief work, Shri Modi stressed that the Central Government was closely working with the State Government in relief efforts. Shri Modi underlined that it was the time and duty of all stakeholders to toe the political and party lines to ensure peace and normalcy in Manipur. The Prime Minister also requested the dissidents to stop provoking and further endangering the security situation of Manipur. He reminded the House that the social conflict in Manipur is deeply rooted with a long history, leading to the imposition of President’s rule 10 times since independence. Taking note of the 5-year-long social conflict in Manipur from 1993 onwards, Shri Modi emphasized that there is a need to handle the situation with wisdom and patience. He invited all the like-minded people to help him in his efforts to ensure normalcy and peace in Manipur.

The Prime Minister emphasized that he has learnt the importance of federalism from experience as he was the Chief Minister of State before stepping foot into the Lok Sabha and becoming the Prime Minister of India. Shri Modi underlined his stand for strengthening cooperative and competitive federalism and mentioned holding important G20 programs in every state of the country to promote the state and its capabilities on the global stage. He also informed that a record number of discussions and deliberations took place within the state and the center during the Covid pandemic.

Noting that Rajya Sabha is the House of the States, the Prime Minister reiterated that India is guiding the next revolution in Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing and encouraged the states of India to compete on development, good governance, policy formation, generating employment and attracting foreign investments. Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that every state of India has an opportunity when the world is knocking on India’s doors. He urged all States to contribute to India’s growth story and reap its benefits. He said that the competition among states will hugely help the youth as new opportunities will be created and gave the example of Assam in the Northeast where work related to Semiconductors is taking place at a fast pace.

Speaking about the year 2023 being declared the ‘Year of Millets’ by the United Nations, the Prime Minister said that it signifies the power of India’s small-scale farmers. He urged the states to formulate policies to promote millet production and create a roadmap to place it in the global market. He also noted that millets can play a critical role in the nutrition market of the world and become a staple food in regions with undernourished populations.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the states to constitute policies and frame the laws that enhance ‘Ease of Living’ among the citizens. He expressed the need to raise the fight against corruption at all levels be it Panchayat, Nagar Palika, Mahanagar Palika, Tehsil or Zila Parishad and exhorted the states to join in unison.

Throwing light on the importance of efficiency in the government’s decision-making, delivery and governance model to transform India into a blueprint of the 21st century, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the pace of work done in these sectors would get a boost. He also noted that efficiency brings transparency into the system, thereby protecting the rights of the citizens, promoting Ease of Living and eliminating the ‘ifs and buts’.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to reduce the interference of government in the life of the citizens while maintaining government’s support for those who need it.

Expressing concern about climate change, the Prime Minister said the natural calamities are increasing. He encouraged all the states to come forward and fight it. Shri Modi said that all need to work together to provide potable water to all and upgrade health services. He expressed confidence that these fundamental goals can be achieved through political willingness and every state will step up and cooperate to reach them.

Reiterating that the current century is going to be a century of India, the Prime Minister said that now we can not afford to miss this opportunity. He noted that many similarly placed countries have become developed as India missed many chances. He insisted that there is no need to avoid reforms and that with more decision-making power devolving to the citizens progress and growth are bound to follow.

“Viksit Bharat is the mission of 140 crore citizens”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the importance of unity to achieve this goal. He reiterated that the whole world is ready to invest in India’s potential and said, “India is the first choice of the world.” He exhorted the states to seize the opportunity.

The Prime Minister concluded by thanking the President for her guidance and the issues raised in her address.