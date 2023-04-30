Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

PM Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat has created positive impact all over and has inspried millions in nation building activities: Odisha Governor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat has created positive impact all over and has inspried millions in nation building activities,’ said  Odisha Governor, Prof Ganeshi Lal,  gracing special screening of 100th episode of Mann ki Baat at Raj Bhavan today. Governor of Odisha inaugurates the CBC exhibition on the occasion of special broadcast of PM Narendra Modi ji’s Mann Ki Baat at Rajbhavan, Bhubaneswar.

