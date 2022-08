New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the team members of Women’s cricket team for winning Silver Medal at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future.”