PM Narendra Modi wishes President Droupadi Murmu a fruitful Presidential tenure

New Delhi : The Prime Minister has wished President, Droupadi Murmu a fruitful Presidential tenure. He said that her assumption of office is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. He also said that in her assumption speech, the President emphasised on India’s accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure.”

“In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India’s accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”