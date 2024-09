Bhubaneswar: PM Narendra Modi Will Launch ‘SUBHADRA’ Yojana Today At Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. Under ‘SUBHADRA’, all eligible beneficiaries between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs. 50,000/- over a period of 5 years between 2024-25 to 2028-29. An amount of Rs 10,000/- per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account

Today, PM would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women