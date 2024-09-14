PM Narendra Modi welcomes ‘new member’ at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a “new member” to his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi on Saturday.

Posting a video on X, PM Modi referenced a scriptural saying, “Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada:,” to announce the arrival of a new addition to his family.

“It is said in our scriptures – ‘Gaavh Sarvasukh Pradaah’. A new member has auspiciously arrived at the Prime Minister’s residence premises at Lok Kalyan Marg” PM Modi said in a Hindi post on X.

The new member is a calf, born to a cow at the Prime Minister’s residence, with a distinctive light-shaped mark on its forehead.

Inspired by this feature, PM Modi named the calf ‘Deepjyoti,’ which translates to ‘light flame.’

“In the Prime Minister’s residence, the beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead. Hence, I have named it ‘Deepjyoti’,” he shared.

In the video, Prime Minister Modi is seen showing affection to the newborn calf, gently petting and playing with it, and walking around his garden while holding the calf.

PM Modi also shared photographs in which he is spending time with the calf at his residence.