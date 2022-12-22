PM Narendra Modi virtually chairs high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a high-level meeting to review the covid-19 situation and related aspects in the country.

The meeting is being held in a virtual mode. It has been convened in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are among those attending the meeting.

Yesterday, Dr. Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation in the country. Reiterating that COVID is not over yet, he directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen surveillance.

The Minister also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against the coronavirus. It was briefed that a new and highly transmissible BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant has been found to be behind a wider surge of COVID infections in China.