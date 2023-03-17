PM Narendra Modi urges people to visit Matua Maha Mela

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has urged people to visit Matua Maha Mela in large numbers and paid tribute to Shri Shri Harichand Thakur Ji for showing the path of kindness and service.

In a reply to a tweet by the Union Minister Shri Shantanu Thakur, the Prime Minister tweeted :

“The #MatuaMahaMela2023 is an important event which showcases the vibrant culture of the Matua community. I would urge more people to visit the Mela. Humanity will forever be indebted to Shri Shri Harichand Thakur Ji for showing the path of kindness and service.”

“এক অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ন অনুষ্ঠান হল #MatuaMahaMela2023, যেটি মতুয়া সম্প্রদায়ের স্পন্দমান সংস্কৃতিকে তুলে ধরে। আরো অনেকেই এই মেলা দেখুন, এই আমার অনুরোধ। দয়া ও সেবার পথ দেখানোর জন্য ঠাকুর শ্রীশ্রী হরিচাঁদ জীর প্রতি মানবজাতি চিরঋণী হয়ে থাকবে।”