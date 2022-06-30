PM Narendra Modi urges people to take part in quiz based on 26th June 2022 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on NaMo App

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has urged people to take part in quiz based on 26th June 2022 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on NaMo App. Shri Modi also said this month’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ covered diverse topics ranging from India’s strides in space, collective efforts towards ‘waste to wealth’, accomplishments of our athletes and more.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“During this month’s #MannKiBaat, we covered diverse topics ranging from India’s strides in space, collective efforts towards ‘waste to wealth’, accomplishments of our athletes and more. The NaMo App has a Quiz based on the episode. Do take part in it.”