New Delhi : As dates for Pariksha Pe Charcha this year were announced today , the Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone to participate in the unique interaction.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programmes, giving an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support our #ExamWarriors. I look forward to the programme on the 27th of this month and urge you all to take part in this unique interaction. #PPC2023”