PM Narendra Modi urges citizens to share their tributes to our freedom fighters on Digital Jyot

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has urged citizens to share their tributes to our freedom fighters on Digital Jyot and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“A special tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle!

Digital Jyot uses technology and enables you to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to our freedom fighters.”

“A sky beam light has been installed at Central Park in Delhi. Every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot. Do take part in this unique endeavour and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”