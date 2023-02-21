PM Narendra Modi urges all to take part in Best Tourism Village Competition

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has urged all, particularly youngsters to take part in Best Tourism Village Competition. The Ministry of Tourism is launching Best Tourism Village Competition.

The core aim of this competition to honor the villages that preserve and promote the local art, culture and Lifestyle.

Responding to a tweet thread by Ministry of Tourism, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“I urge you all, particularly youngsters to take part in this unique endeavour to showcase India’s great tourism potential.

https://www.rural.tourism.gov.in/best-rural-village-competition.html”