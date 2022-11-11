PM Narendra Modi unveils 108-metre-long bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi unveiled a 108-metre-long bronze statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru today. The Prime Minister paid floral tributes and offered holy water at the statue. He also planted a sapling.

The statue is built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, towards the growth of Bengaluru. Conceptualised and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of the Statue of Unity fame, 98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel have gone into making this statue.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“The role of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in the making of Bengaluru is unparalleled. He is remembered as a visionary who always put the welfare of people above everything else. Honoured to inaugurate the ‘Statue of Prosperity’ in Bengaluru.”