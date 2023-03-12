PM Narendra Modi tweets an anecdote shared by Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi tweeted a thread about the rich cultural connect between India and Australia. The anecdote was shared by the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell during the lunch in the honour of the visiting Australian Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“During the lunch in honour of my friend PM @AlboMP, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting…he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding.

Mrs. Ebert, her husband and her daughter Leonie, migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950’s and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia. Her daughter Leonie went on to be the President of the South Australian Institute of Teachers.

I was happy to hear this anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia. It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly.”