PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi on 20th October

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on 20th October. At around 2 PM he will inaugurate RJ Sankara Eye Hospital. Thereafter, at around 4:15 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Varanasi.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital. The hospital will offer comprehensive consultations and treatments for various eye conditions. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In line with his commitment to boost connectivity, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for expansion of airport runway and construction of a new terminal building and allied works of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi worth around Rs 2870 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of New Civil Enclave at Agra airport worth more than Rs 570 crore, at Darbhanga airport worth around Rs 910 crore and at Bagdogra airport worth around Rs 1550 crore.

Prime Minister will inaugurate new terminal buildings of Rewa Airport, Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur and Sarsawa Airport worth over Rs 220 crore. The combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually. The designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of the region.

In line with his vision to provide top-quality infrastructure for sports, Prime Minister will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex worth over Rs 210 crore under Khelo India scheme and the Smart City Mission. The project aims to create a state-of-the-art sports complex featuring a National Centre of Excellence, players’ hostels, sports science centre, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges, combat sports arenas among others. He will also inaugurate 100-bed girls’ and boys’ hostels and a public pavilion at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium, Lalpur.

Prime Minister will inaugurate tourism development works of Buddhism related areas in Sarnath.These enhancements include the construction of pedestrian-friendly streets, new sewer lines and upgraded drainage system, organised vending zone with modern designer vending carts to promote local handicraft vendors, among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple other initiatives like tourism development works at Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple, beautification and redevelopment of parks etc.