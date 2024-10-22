PM Narendra Modi to Visit Rourkela on Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas on Nov 15

Rourkela: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rourkela, Odisha, on November 15 to commemorate Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas, a day dedicated to honouring the contributions of tribal communities to India’s freedom struggle.

This visit marks a significant event as the Prime Minister will launch the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana and lay the foundation stone for the Odia Asmita Kendra.

The Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana aims to provide financial assistance to tribal families, ensuring their economic stability and promoting self-reliance. This initiative is expected to benefit thousands of tribal households across Odisha.

Additionally, the Odia Asmita Kendra will serve as a cultural hub, celebrating the rich heritage and traditions of Odisha. It will host various cultural programs, exhibitions, and workshops to promote Odia culture and identity.