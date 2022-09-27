PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat on 29-30 September

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 29th and 30th September. At around 11 AM on 29th September, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth more than Rs. 3400 crore in Surat. Thereafter, Prime Minister will travel to Bhavnagar. There at around 2 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5200 crore. At around 7 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At around 9 PM, Prime Minister will attend the Navratri Festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.

On 30th September, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will flag off Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and travel on the train from there to Kalupur Railway Station. At around 11:30 AM, Prime Minister will flag off the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and will take a metro ride from Kalupur station to Doordarshan Kendra metro station. At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro project at a public function at Ahmedabad Education Society in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, at around 5:45 PM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth over Rs 7200 crore in Ambaji. At around 7 PM, Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ambaji Temple. Thereafter, at around 7:45 PM, he will attend Maha Aarti at Gabbar Tirtha.

Inauguration and foundation stone of these wide ranging developmental projects reflect the commitment of the Prime Minister to develop world class infrastructure, enhance urban mobility and improve multi-modal connectivity. It also showcases the continuous focus of his government on improving the ease of living of the common man.

PM in Surat

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth more than Rs. 3400 crore. These include works for water supply, drainage projects, DREAM City, Biodiversity Park and other development works such as public infrastructure, heritage restoration, city bus / BRTS infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure as well as joint development works by the central and state government.

Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase-I of road infrastructure works and the main entrance of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City. DREAM City project has been launched with the vision to meet the growing demand for commercial and residential space to complement the rapid growth of diamond trading business in Surat. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Phase-II of the project.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Biodiversity Park, which is being built in an area of over 87 hectares from Dr.Hedgewar Bridge to Bhimrad-Bamrolli Bridge. Prime Minister will also inaugurate Khoj Museum at Science Centre in Surat. Built for children, the Museum will have interactive displays, inquiry-based activities and inquisitiveness-based explorations.

PM in Bhavnagar

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 5200 crore in Bhavnagar. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the World’s First CNG Terminal and of brownfield port at Bhavnagar. The port will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 4000 crore and will have state of the art infrastructure for the world’s first CNG Terminal along with world’s fourth largest lock gate system. In addition to the CNG Terminal, the port will also cater to the future needs and demands of various upcoming projects in the region. The port will have ultra-modern Container Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, and Liquid Terminal with direct door-step connectivity to the existing roadway and railway network. It will not only lead to economic benefits in terms of cost saving in handling cargo, but also generate employment for people in the region. Also, the CNG Import Terminal will provide an additional alternate source of energy to meet the growing demands of clean energy.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Regional Science Centre in Bhavnagar, which is spread over 20 acres and has been built at a cost of around Rs. 100 crore. The Centre has several theme based galleries including Marine Aquatic gallery, Automobile gallery, Nobel Prize gallery – Physiology and Medicine, Electro Mechanics gallery, Biology Science gallery. The Centre will also provide a creative platform for discovery and exploration for children through out-door installations like animatronic dinosaurs, science theme-based toy train, nature exploration tour, motion simulators, portable solar observatory etc.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also inaugurate various other projects including package 7 of Sauni Yojna link 2, 25 MW Palitana Solar PV Project, APPL Container (Aawadkrupa Plastomech Pvt. Ltd.) project; and lay foundation stone of projects including package 9 of Sauni Yohna link 2, Chorvadla Zone water supply project, among others.

PM in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister will declare the 36th National Games open in a grand opening ceremony organised at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister will also address athletes from across the country taking part in the National Games.During the event, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the world class “Swarnim Gujarat Sports University” in Desar. This landmark project is expected to transform the sports education landscape of the country.

National Games are being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time. It will be organised from 29th September to 12th October, 2022. Nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever. The sporting events will be organised in six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat embarked on the journey to create a robust sports infrastructure of international standards, which helped the state to prepare for the games in a very short span of time.

At a public function in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro project. This comprises about 32 km of East-West corridor from Apparel park to Thaltej and North- South corridor between Motera to Gyaspur. The Thaltej-Vastral route in the East-West corridor has 17 stations. This corridor also has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations. The 19 km North-South corridor that connects Gyaspur to Motera Stadium has 15 stations. The entire Phase 1 project is built at a cost of more than Rs. 12,900 crore. Ahmedabad Metro is a massive state of art infrastructure project involving underground tunnels, viaduct & bridges, elevated and underground station buildings, ballastless rail tracks and driverless train operation compliant rolling stock etc. The metro train set is equipped with an energy efficient propulsion system which can save about 30-35% of energy consumption. The train has a state of art suspension system providing a very smooth riding experience to passengers. Inauguration of Ahmedabad Phase-1 metro project will provide world class multi modal connectivity to the people of the city. Multi Modal connectivity is being provided with Indian Railways, and Bus system (BRTS, GSRTC and City Bus service). This includes connectivity with BRTS at Ranip, Vadaj, AEC station etc. and with Indian Railways at Gandhidham, Kalupur and Sabarmati station. At Kalupur, the metro line will be connected to the High Speed Rail system connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister will also flag off the new & upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar and Mumbai. The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experience. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH. There are reclining seats in all classes while the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180 degree rotating seats. Every coach is equipped with 32” screens providing passenger information and infotainment.

PM in Ambaji

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various development projects to the nation worth over Rs. 7200 crore in Ambaji. Prime Minster will dedicate and lay foundation stone of over 45,000 houses built under PM Awas Yojana. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Taranga Hill – Ambaji – Abu Road New Broad Gauge Line and development of pilgrimage facilities at Ambaji temple under PRASAD scheme. The new rail line will benefit lakhs of devotees visiting Ambaji, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and will enrich the worship experience of the devotees at all these pilgrimage places. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid includes construction of the runway and associated infrastructure at Airforce station, Deesa; Ambaji Bypass Road among others.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the 62 Km long New Palanpur-New Mahesana section of Western Freight Dedicated Corridor and the 13 Km long New Palanpur-New Chatodar Section (Palanpur bypass line). It will enhance connectivity to Pipavav, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla), Mundra and other ports of Gujarat. With the opening of these sections, 734 km of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become operational. The opening of this stretch will benefit industries in Mehsana-Palanpur in Gujarat; Swaroopganj, Keshavganj, Kishangarh in Rajasthan; Rewari-Manesar and Narnaul in Haryana. Prime Minister will also dedicate various road projects including widening of Mitha – Tharad – Deesa Road among others.