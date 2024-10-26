PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat on 28th October

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 28th October. At around 10 AM, Prime Minister, along with the Spanish Prime Minister Mr. Pedro Sanchez, will jointly inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at TATA advanced systems limited (TASL) Campus. Thereafter, at around 11 AM, he will visit Laxmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara. From Vadodara, Prime Minister will travel to Amreli where at around 2:45 PM, he will inaugurate Bharat Mata Sarovar at Dudhala, Amreli. Further at around 3 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crores at Lathi, Amreli.

PM in Vadodara

Prime Minister, along with the Spanish Prime Minister Mr. Pedro Sanchez, will jointly inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at TATA advanced systems limited (TASL) Campus. A total of 56 aircrafts are there under the C-295 programme, of which 16 are being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and remaining 40 are to be made in India.

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd is responsible for making these 40 aircrafts in India. This facility will be the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India. It will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem from the manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft.

Apart from Tatas, leading defence public sector units such as Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd, as well as private Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will contribute to this programme.

Earlier in October 2022, Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the Vadodara Final Assembly Line (FAL).

PM in Amreli

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bharat Mata Sarovar in Dudhala, Amreli. This project was developed through a collaboration between the Government of Gujarat and the Dholakia Foundation under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Dholakia Foundation improved a check dam, which originally, the dam could hold 4.5 crore litres of water but after deepening, widening, and reinforcing it, the capacity has increased to 24.5 crore litres. This improvement has raised water levels in nearby wells and bores which will help local villages and farmers by providing better irrigation.

In a public function, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,900 Crore at Amreli, Gujarat. These projects will benefit the citizens of Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kachchh, and Botad districts of the state.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various road projects worth more than Rs 2,800 crores. Projects to be inaugurated include four-laning of various sections of NH 151, NH 151A and NH 51 and the Junagadh bypass. Foundation stone for the four-laning project of the remaining section from the Dhrol bypass in Jamnagar district to Amran in Morbi district, will also be laid.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion Project, completed at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crores. This extensive project features 24 major bridges, 254 minor bridges, 3 road overbridges and 30 road underbridges, and will play a crucial role in enhancing the socio-economic development of Kachchh district.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 700 crore of the water supply department from Amreli district. Projects to be inaugurated include Navda to Chavand bulk pipeline which will provide an additional 28 crore litres of water to approximately 67 lakh beneficiaries across 36 cities and 1,298 villages of Botad, Amreli, Junagadh, Rajkot, and Porbandar districts. Foundation stone of Pasavi Group Augmentation Water Supply Scheme Phase 2 in Bhavnagar district will also be laid which will benefit 95 villages in the Mahuva, Talaja, and Palitana talukas, in Bhavnagar district.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for tourism-related development initiatives which includes transforming the Karli Recharge Reservoir at Mokarsagar in Porbandar district into a world-class sustainable eco-tourism destination, among others.