PM Narendra Modi to unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on 8th November

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on 8th November 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, the foreign policy of India has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage. In a significant step in this direction, India will assume G20 Presidency from 1st December, 2022. The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency would reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 Summit to be held next year, would be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.