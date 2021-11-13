PM Narendra Modi to transfer the first instalment of PMAY-G to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on 14th November

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on 14th November, 2021 at 1 PM via video conferencing. More than Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Following Prime Minister’s intervention, taking in to account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of ‘kuccha’ house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in ‘kuccha’ houses to get assistance to construct a ‘pucca’ house.

Union Rural Development Minister and Chief Minister of Tripura will also be present during the event.