PM Narendra Modi to receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award and deliver keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) 2021 on 5th March at around 7 PM via video conferencing.

About CERAWeek

CERAWeek was founded in 1983 by Dr. Daniel Yergin. It has been organized in Houston in March every year since 1983 and is considered the world’s premier annual energy platform. CERAWeek 2021 is being convened virtually from 1st March to 5th March, 2021.

About the Award

CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was instituted in 2016. It recognizes the commitment of leadership on the future of global energy & environment and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability & environmental stewardship.