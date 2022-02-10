PM Narendra Modi to participate in the high level segment of One Ocean Summit on 11th February

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level segment of One Ocean Summit on 11th February at around 2:30 PM through a video message. The high-level segment of the Summit will also be addressed by several Heads of States and Governments including Germany, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Canada, among others.

One Ocean Summit is being organised by France from 9-11 February, in Brest, France, in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank. The objective of the Summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.