PM Narendra Modi to participate in ‘Odisha Parba 2024’ on 24 November

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the ‘Odisha Parba 2024’ programme on 24 November at around 5:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Odisha Parba is a flagship event conducted by Odia Samaj, a trust in New Delhi. Through it, they have been engaged in providing valuable support towards preservation and promotion of Odia heritage. Continuing with the tradition, this year Odisha Parba is being organised from 22nd to 24th November. It will showcase the rich heritage of Odisha displaying colourful cultural forms and will exhibit the vibrant social, cultural and political ethos of the State. A National Seminar or Conclave led by prominent experts and distinguished professionals across various domains will also be conducted.