PM Narendra Modi to participate in Constitution Day celebrations on 26th November

New Delhi : The nation will celebrate Constitution Day on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date. The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the “Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra” organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010.

As a part of Constitution Day celebrations this year, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the programmes being organised in Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan on 26th November, 2021.

The programme organized in Parliament will begin at 11 AM and will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament. It will be addressed by the Hon’ble President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker. After the speech of the Hon’ble President, the nation will join him Live, in reading the Preamble of the Constitution. Hon’ble President will also release the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates, digital version of calligraphed copy of Constitution of India and updated version of the Constitution of India that will include all amendments till date. He will also inaugurate ‘Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy’.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the two day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court, at 5:30 PM in Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. All Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of all High Courts and senior-most puisne Judges, Solicitor General of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will be present on the occasion. Prime Minister will also address the distinguished gathering.