PM Narendra Modi to participate in celebration of International Abhidhamma Divas and recognition of Pali as a classical language on 17 October

By Odisha Diary bureau

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the celebration of International Abhidhamma Divas and recognition of Pali as a classical language at around 10 AM on 17 October at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering at the occasion.

Abhidhamma Divas commemorates the descent of Lord Buddha from the celestial realm after teaching Abhidhamma. The recent recognition of Pali as a classical language, along with four other languages, enhances the significance of this year’s Abhidhamma Divas celebrations as Lord Buddha’s teachings on Abhidhamma are originally available in Pali language.

The International Abhidhamma Divas celebration, organised by Government of India and International Buddhist Confederation, will see participation of  academicians and monks from 14 countries and a significant number of young experts on Buddha Dhamma from various Universities across India.

Odisha Diary bureau
