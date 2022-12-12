PM Narendra Modi to participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary on 13th December

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary, on 13th December, 2022 at 5 PM via video conferencing. The programme, being held in Kamban Kalai Sangam, Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will witness the Prime Minister releasing a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, which will include followers of Sri Aurobindo from across the country.

Sri Aurobindo, born on 15th August 1872, was a visionary who made lasting contributions to India’s freedom struggle. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – an endeavour to celebrate the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements on the occasion of 75 years of independence – is commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary by organising year long activities and programmes across the country.