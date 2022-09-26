PM Narendra Modi to leave tonight for Tokyo to participate in state funeral of former Japanese PM, Shinzo Abe

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will be leaving to Tokyo, Japan tonight to participate in the state funeral of former Japanese PM, Shinzo Abe.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“I am traveling to Tokyo tonight to participate in the State Funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe, a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship.”

“I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San. @kishida230”