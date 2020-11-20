PM Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Vindhyachal region of Uttar Pradesh on 22nd November

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Vindhyachal region of Uttar Pradesh on 22nd November at 11:30 AM via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also interact with Village Water & Sanitation Committee/ Paani Samiti Members during the event. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The projects will provide household tap water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages and will benefit about 42 lakh population of these districts. Village Water and Sanitation Committees/ Paani Samiti have been constituted in all these villages, who will shoulder the responsibility of operation and maintenance. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 5,555.38 Crore. The projects are planned to be completed in 24 months.

