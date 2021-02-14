PM Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake on 16th February 2021 at 11:00 AM through video conferencing. The event in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh marks the birth anniversary of Maharaja Suheldev. Chief Minister of UP Shri Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The complete project will include installation of an equestrian statue of Maharaja Suheldev and development of various tourist amenities like cafeteria, guest house and a children’s park.

Maharaja Suheldev’s devotion and service to the country is a source of inspiration for all and with the development of this memorial site, the country will be able to get better acquainted with the heroic saga of Maharaja Suheldev. It would also further enhance the tourist potential of this site.