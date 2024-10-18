PM Narendra Modi to launch ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ – National Learning Week on 19th October

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ – National Learning Week on 19th October at around 10:30 AM at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

Mission Karmayogi was launched in September 2020 and it has made substantial progress since then. It envisions a future-ready civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a global perspective.

The National Learning Week (NLW) will be the largest event of its kind providing fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for Civil Servants. This initiative will stimulate a renewed commitment to learning and development. NLW aims to create a “One Government” message, align everyone with national goals and promote lifelong learning.

NLW will be dedicated to learning through various forms of engagement by individual participants and Ministries, Departments, and Organizations. During NLW, each Karmayogi will commit to achieving a target of at least 4 hours of competency-linked learning. The participants may complete the targeted hours through a mix of individual role-based modules on iGOT, webinars (public lectures/policy masterclasses) by eminent persons. During the week, eminent speakers will deliver talks on their areas of prominence and help them work towards citizen-centric delivery in a much more effective manner. During the week, the Ministries, Departments and Organisations will also organise seminars and workshops to enhance domain specific competencies.