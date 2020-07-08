PM Narendra Modi to interact with representatives from Varanasi based NGOs tomorrow

New Delhi: During the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID pandemic, the residents of Varanasi and members of social organizations, through their own efforts as well as by providing assistance to the District Administration, ensured that food was available timely for everyone in need. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with representatives of such organizations tomorrow via video conferencing to discuss their experience and showcase their efforts.

During lockdown, more than hundred organizations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and 2 lakh dry ration kits through the food cell of the District Administration as well as through individual efforts.

Apart from food distribution, these organizations were instrumental in distribution of masks, sanitizers etc. They have been honoured as ‘corona warriors’ by the District Administration.

These organizations serve in diverse fields including education, social, religious, health, hotels/social clubs and other professional sectors.

