PM Narendra Modi to interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of Covid vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh on 6th September

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of Covid vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh on 6th September, 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

Himachal Pradesh has successfully covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of Covid vaccination. The efforts by the state included geographical prioritization to focus on difficult terrains, initiatives to ensure mass awareness, and door to door visits by ASHA workers, among others. The state gave special attention to women, elderly, divyangjans, industrial workers, daily wagers etc. and undertook special campaigns like “Suraksha ki Yukti – Corona se Mukti” to attain this milestone.

Chief Minister of Himachal will be present during the event.