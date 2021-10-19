PM Narendra Modi to interact with CEOs and Experts of Global Oil and Gas Sector on 20th October

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CEOs and Experts of Global Oil and Gas Sector on 20th October, 2021 at 6 PM via video conferencing. This is sixth such annual interaction which began in 2016 and marks the participation of global leaders in the oil and gas sector, who deliberate upon key issues of the sector and explore potential areas of collaboration and investment with India.

The broad theme of the upcoming interaction is promotion of clean growth and sustainability. The interaction will focus on areas like encouraging exploration and production in hydrocarbon sector in India, energy independence, gas based economy, emissions reduction – through clean and energy efficient solutions, green hydrogen economy, enhancement of biofuels production and waste to wealth creation. CEOs and Experts from leading multinational corporations and top international organizations will be participating in this exchange of ideas.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas will be present on the occasion.