PM Narendra Modi to interact with Beneficiaries and Vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi on 22nd January

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi on 22nd January, 2021 at 1:15 PM via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their first hand experience of vaccination.

The interaction follows continuous dialogue and discussion by the Prime Minister with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world’s largest vaccination drive.