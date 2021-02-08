PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on 10th February

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on 10th February at 6:30 PM via video conferencing. The theme of the Summit is ‘Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all’. H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; Hon. James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea; Mr Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the People’s Majlis, Republic of Maldives; Ms Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, and Shri Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change will be present on the occasion.

About the Summit

The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) flagship event, the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from 10th-12th February, 2021. The Summit will bring together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change. India’s Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Earth Sciences are key partners of the Summit. Energy and industry transition, adaptation and resilience, nature based solutions, climate finance, circular economy, clean oceans and air pollution, are amongst the range of topics to be discussed during the Summit.