PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Vanijya Bhawan and launch NIRYAT portal on 23rd June

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry – ‘Vanijya Bhawan’ – on 23rd June 2022, at 10:30 AM. During the Programme, Prime Minister will also launch a new portal – NIRYAT (National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade) – which is developed as a one stop platform for stakeholders to get all necessary information related to India’s foreign trade. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Constructed near India Gate, the Vanijya Bhawan is designed as a smart building which incorporates the principles of sustainable architecture with a special focus on energy saving. It will serve as an integrated and modern office complex that will be used by the two Departments under the Ministry i.e. Department of Commerce and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).