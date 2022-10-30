PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two tourist attractions, a Maze (labyrinth) Garden and Miyawaki Forest in Gujurat today

New Delhi : PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate two tourist attractions – a Maze (labyrinth) Garden and Miyawaki Forest – at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, today.

Sprawling in three acres with a pathway of 2,100 metres, this is the largest maze garden in the country and has been developed in a short span of just eight months.

Miyawaki Forest is named after the technique developed by Japanese botanist and ecologist Dr Akira Miyawaki to plant saplings of various species are planted close to each other which develops into a dense urban forest.