PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra today

New Delhi: PM Narenddra Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, today. A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) was first announced by the Prime Minister on 10th April 2017, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhiji’s Champaran Satyagraha.

The installations at RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of world’s largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission. A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the RSK will impart information, awareness and education on Swachhata and related aspects. The complex interplay of processes and activities will be presented through assimilative learning, best practices, global benchmarks, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format.

In Hall 1, the visitors will experience a unique 360° audio visual immersive show, which will narrate India’s Swachhata Story – a journey into the largest behaviour change campaign in the history of the world. Hall 2 contains a series of interactive LED panels, hologram boxes, interactive games and much more, to tell the story of the work done to achieve Bapu’s vision of a Swachh Bharat. The open-air displays in the lawn adjacent to RSK will showcase three exhibits which are anecdotes from the journey of India from Satyagraha to Swachhagraha, The artistic wall murals around the Kendra also chronicle the core elements of the Mission’s success.

After taking a tour of the RSK, Prime Minister will interact with 36 school students from Delhi, representing the 36 States and Union Territories, at the amphitheatre of the RSK, adhering to social distancing protocols. This will be followed by Prime Minister’s address to the nation.

The Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed rural sanitation in India and has changed the behaviours of over 55 crore people from open defecation to using a toilet. India has received high praise from the international community for this and we have set a precedent for the rest of the world to follow. The mission is now in its second phase, aiming to take India’s villages from Open Defecation Free (ODF) to ODF Plus, with a strong focus on sustaining ODF status and ensuring solid and liquid waste management for all.

