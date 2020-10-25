PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate National Conference on Vigilance and Anti Corruption

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, on the theme सतर्क भारत, समृद्ध भारत (Vigilant India, Prosperous India) at 4:45 PM on 27th October, 2020 via video conferencing.

The Inaugural Session of the Conference will be live streamed and available on the link

https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in/

Background:

The Central Bureau of Investigation organizes this National Conference coinciding with ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, which is observed in India every year from 27th October to 2nd November. Activities in this conference would be focused on Vigilance issues aimed at raising awareness and reaffirming India’s commitment to promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation.

The three day conference would discuss the Challenges in investigation in foreign jurisdictions; Preventive Vigilance as a Systemic Check against Corruption; Systemic improvements for financial inclusion and prevention of bank frauds; Effective Audit as an Engine of Growth; Latest amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act as an impetus to the fight against corruption; Capacity Building and Training; Multi Agency Coordination-an enabler for faster and more effective Investigation; Emerging Trends in Economic Offences, Cyber Crimes and Transnational Organized Crime-measures to Control and Exchange of Best Practices among Criminal Investigative Agencies.

The Conference shall bring policy makers and practitioners on a common platform and will act as an enabler to combat corruption through systemic improvements and preventive vigilance measures, thereby ushering in good governance and accountable administration. This is a significant contributing factor for enabling ease of doing business in India.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh will also address the Inaugural Session.

The participants of the Conference include Heads of Anti-Corruption Bureaux, Vigilance Bureaux, Economic Offence Wings/CID from States/UTs; CVO’s, CBI officials and representatives from various Central agencies will also participate. The inaugural session will also be attended by Chief Secretaries and DGsP of States/UTs.

