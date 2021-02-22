PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate ‘Maritime India Summit 2021’ on March 2

New Delhi: Exploring the potential business opportunities in the Indian Maritime sector and contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Maritime India Summit 2021’ the flagship initiative of the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India. This will be followed by a Welcome Address by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The virtually held event will comprise of a 3-day Summit and Exhibition from 2nd March 2021 – 4th March 2021 to promote both domestic and international investment in the Indian Ports and Maritime sector.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’’, followed by the launch of Sagarmala – Sagartat Samridhi Yojana; Arth Ganga Programme; National Logistic Portal (Marine) Project. He will also release the “Compendium of Investible Projects” and launch a scheme for promotion of Flagging of Merchant Ships in India.

JNPT Chairman Shri Sanjay Sethi will speak at the Plenary Session 1: Developing World Class Ports. Sharing his thoughts on the summit, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT said, “It gives me great pleasure to represent Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and share my thoughts on the importance of Developing Mega Ports with world-class infrastructure; Developing ‘Smart Ports’ to improve Ease of Doing Business and the impact of Digitization of the Ports and Terminals at the Maritime India Summit (MIS). The summit is going to provide a powerful platform for international collaboration and bring in partner countries for mutual exchange of knowledge and opportunities.”

Considering the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the summit will be held virtually. The event is being organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) jointly with FICCI as Industrial Partner and EY as Knowledge Partner, will have 24 partner countries as participants and will showcase more than 400 projects. The event will be attended by various stakeholders in the maritime sectors such as Policy Planners, Senior Government Officials, Domestic and International Investors, Sector Experts, Shipping Line Owners, Representatives of Major Ports from across the world as well as the Governments of Maritime States in India. The Proposed Summit will also host forums for interaction and collaboration with the Indian and International Ports, Shipping and Maritime Companies, Investors, and other stakeholders.

Ports will play a crucial role in reforming India’s economy, aiding in achieving development goals to establish itself as a strategic trade hub on the regional and international stages.

The Summit will host forums to foster interaction between stakeholders through B2B and G2B meeting and have special sessions to showcase exciting investment opportunities in the following: Port Modernisation And New Port Development; Ship Building, Ship Repair And Ship Recycling Sector; Inland Waterways – Leveraging A Unique Mode Of Transport In India; Coastal Shipping, Hinterland Connectivity & Multi-Modal Logistics; International Shipping And Bulk Cargo Transportation; Port-Led Industrialisation – Building Port Cities And Maritime Clusters; Renewable Energy In Ports; Maritime Skill Development; Maritime Financing & Insurance.

The Maritime India Summit 2021 will provide a unique platform for getting vast investment opportunities in each of the Indian maritime states and union territories. The summit will give direction to the ports and logistics sector to flourish hence, systematic planning, integration and development of smart, efficient and inter-linked transport network will help in playing a vital role to reap great benefits that will help the country and in making “Make in India” a success.

To see the preparedness and brief the key stakeholders, JNPT Chairman, Shri Sanjay Sethi conducted a virtual kick-off meeting today at 1630 hrs.