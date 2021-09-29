PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur on 30th September

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur and also lay the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh & Dausa districts of Rajasthan on 30th September 2021 at 11 AM via video-conferencing.

These Medical Colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals”. Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and Aspirational Districts. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation.