New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will host a Sikh delegation at his residence in New Delhi. Shri Modi will also address the gathering at around 05:30 PM today.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch…”