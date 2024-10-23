PM Narendra Modi to hold bilateral meeting with Chinese Prez on sidelines of BRICS summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia today. The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the two countries arriving at an agreement on patrolling arrangements in areas along the Line of Actual Control. The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President will be the first structured meeting in last five years. Mr. Modi will also address BRICS sessions. Mr. Modi also held bilateral talks with Presidents of Russia and Iran wherein he stressed the need for peaceful resolution of issues and said that war does not bring solutions.

In his meeting with Mr. Putin, Mr. Modi asserted that India is ready to assist in bringing a peaceful resolution to the Russia – Ukraine conflict. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed media persons that Prime Minister Modi briefed President Putin about his engagements with the Ukrainian leadership and noted that India stood ready to contribute in bringing peace to the region. Mr. Modi and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian also met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and discussed the situation in West Asia. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed the media that Mr. Modi expressed his deep concern over the escalating conflict and reiterated India’s call for the protection of civilians. He also underlined the need for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions. Mr. Misri elaborated that the two leaders also held discussion on Afghanistan and underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region along with continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Mr.Modi also reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening the age-old bilateral ties with Iran. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, the two leaders also held discussions on key areas of cooperation including on the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor.