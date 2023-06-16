PM Narendra Modi to embark on a six-day visit to USA and Egypt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a six-day visit to the USA and Egypt beginning Tuesday. During his US visit, Mr. Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on the 21st of this month. The Prime Minister will thereafter travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House the next day and meet President Joseph Biden.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi on the same evening. At the invitation of Congressional Leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, the Prime Minister will address a Joint Sitting of the U.S. Congress. On 23rd June, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Bilnken. In addition to the official engagements, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

In the second leg of his visit, Mr. Modi will reach Cairo on 24th of this month. Apart from his talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Prime Minister Modi is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian government, prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt. During the State Visit of President Sisi in January this year, it was agreed to elevate the relationship to a Strategic Partnership. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Egypt.