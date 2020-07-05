PM Narendra Modi to dedicate Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project to the nation on July 10

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on Union Minister of State for Energy Shri R.K. Singh at his residence in New Delhi. Shri Chouhan urged the Union Minister to attend the programme of dedication of Asia’s largest solar power plant in Rewa. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that the 750 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi through video conferencing. The Prime Minister has granted approval for it in the last Delhi tour. The solar power plant is scheduled to be dedicated on July 10.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that due to the cancellation of the power purchase agreement of the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company with Damodar Valley Corporation, the Western Region Load Observation Centre has banned any kind of short term bilateral deal. He urged that this subject is under consideration in the Power Appellate Tribunal, so till the decision comes, the power purchase under short term bilateral deals should be termed valid.

Giving his consent to take part in the Rewa Ultra Mega Project, Union Energy Minister Shri R.K. Singh assured all possible assistance in other issues.

