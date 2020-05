New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to chair a high-level meeting with MHA & NDMA today at 4 PM, to review the arising cyclone situation in parts of the country, informs Home Minister Amit Shah.

It should be noted that extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over west-central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Warning for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts. To intensify further as SuCS.

