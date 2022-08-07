PM Narendra Modi to chair 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi today. The meeting will pave the way for synergies toward a new era of collaboration and co-operation between Centre and States and Union Territories. As part of preparations for the meeting, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in Dharamshala in June this year which was chaired by the Prime Minister.

This meeting will be very important as the country enters Amrit Kaal against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and in light of India hosting the G-20 Presidency and Summit next year. AIR Correspondent reports that the meeting will also lay emphasis on the importance of the Presidency for India for the federal system and the role that States can play in highlighting their progress at the G-20 Platform. This will be the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019.

NITI Aayog’s Governing Council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national priorities and strategies with the active involvement of States and Union Territories. The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. The agenda of the meeting includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and agri-communities, implementation of the National Education Policy and urban governance. The meeting will endeavour to finalise a roadmap and outcome-oriented action plan on each of the themes.